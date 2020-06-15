Official Trailer for Eerie Faux-Documentary Film 'Skyman' About UFOs

"All I know is something's going on, and I don't think it's human related!" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a freaky new aliens film titled Skyman, which originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. Skyman is yet another faux-documentary style horror-esque film made by one of the co-directors of the original The Blair Witch Project. The film tells the story of Carl Merryweather, who believes he experienced an alien encounter when he was 10-years-old and is now trying to reconnect with the UFO at the exact same location. "Carl is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls ‘the Skyman’ to not only prove the skeptics wrong but to ultimately find his own true sense of purpose." While it is being played as a doc about this guy, it ends up being a commentary on the UFO community more than anything. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Myrick's faux-doc Skyman, direct from YouTube:

In 1987, just days after his 10th birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an extraterrestrial life form. Despite other alleged sightings reported that same evening, skeptical authorities shrugged off the claims. Now, almost three obsessive decades later, Carl is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls ‘the Skyman’ to not only prove the skeptics wrong but to ultimately find his own true sense of purpose. Through first-hand home videos interwoven with news footage and interviews, Skyman is a bold and compelling study of the fascinating and unquestioning world of UFO subculture. Skyman is both written and directed by American filmmaker Daniel Myrick, director of the films Solstice and The Objective, co-director of The Blair Witch Project, previously. Produced by Joseph Restaino, Daniel Myrick, Anthony Pernicka, and William Surgeon. Gravitas Ventures will release Skyman in drive-in theaters starting on June 30th, and on VOD starting July 7th this summer. Curious?