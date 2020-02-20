Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Indie 'Kill Mode' with Julia Batelaan

"We're not stealing any treatment, we're gunna steal the cure." RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie, low budget sci-fi action film titled Kill Mode, the latest from Dutch director Thijs Meuwese (also of Molly previously). Set in a gritty near future in 2031, an ex-freedom fighter reluctantly returns to the fold after discovering a disturbing secret that could bring down the evil pharmaceutical corporation, called The Company, that owns the world. There's a big reveal where the secret isn't a thing, but a person, hint at in this trailer. And then the plot really gets going. The cast features Dave Mantel, Julia Batelaan as Molly, Yasmin Blake, and Cyriel Guds. This looks crazy cool! It has big action scenes, major fights, those mini mech suits, a hover-copter, and more. It doesn't look good, but I also can't say it looks bad either.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Thijs Meuwese's Kill Mode, direct from YouTube:

After a bacterium killed 31 million people, a group of rebels set out on a mission to find a cure and destroy the pharmaceutical company responsible for the outbreak. After breaking into the company’s facility, they discover a young girl being held captive. But when they help her escape, the mutation inside her body manifests itself, and the rebels discover why she has been kept under lock and key all this time. Kill Mode is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Thijs Meuwese, with his second feature film after Molly previously, as well as a number of shorts. It's also based on a short film by Thijs Meuwese & Kris Patmo. It's produced by Colinda Bongers, Jasper de Vreede, David Grover, Vincent Kranenburg, Thijs Meuwese, and Kris Patmo. RLJE Films will debut Meuwese's Kill Mode in select theaters + on VOD this spring. Intrigued?