Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Blackout: Invasion Earth'

"Someone or something is plunging humanity into darkness…" Shout Studios has released an official trailer for a Russian sci-fi action thriller titled The Blackout: Invasion Earth, an extension of the original title The Blackout. So what's going on in this? Contact between most towns on Earth has been severed. A small ring-like area in Eastern Europe still has electricity, and maybe even life is being reported from space. What military forces find outside "the Ring" is shocking. There are dead everywhere: in stores, in cars, on roads, in hospitals and railway stations. Who or what is destroying all life on Earth? How long will the last outpost of mankind survive? Watch to find out! Starring Pyotr Fyodorov, Aleksey Chadov, Svetlana Ivanova, Konstantin Lavronenko, Lukerya Ilyashenko, and Kseniya Kutepova. Visually, this looks very cool (nice Blade Runner nod hanging off the building). But I'm not really sure what the heck is going on. Aliens?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Egor Baranovv's The Blackout: Invasion Earth, from YouTube:

When the end comes for civilization, it will not be terrorism or a meteor or nuclear war that causes it, but rather, "The Blackout". An unexplained phenomenon has struck the Earth. Contact between most towns on Earth has been severed. A small area in Eastern Europe is the only location that still has electricity. When military forces venture outside, they discover a shocking truth — corpses everywhere. In stores, in cars, on roads, in hospitals and railway stations. Who or what is destroying all life on Earth? And how long can the last outpost of mankind endure? The Blackout: Invasion Earth is directed by Russian filmmaker Egor Baranov, of numerous films including Sarancha, The Honored Priest, the Gogol trilogy, Yolki Poslednie, and Sparta previously. The screenplay is written by Ilya Kulikov. It's produced by Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov. This premiered at Cinequest last year, and already opened in Russia and most of Europe last fall. Shout will debut The Blackout direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on June 2nd this summer. Who's in?