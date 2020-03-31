Official Trailer for 'Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth' Documentary

"It's a scary, daunting prospect… You just worry for your child." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth, which will be available to watch on VOD in June this year. Director Jeanie Finlay charts a transgender man's path to parenthood after he decides to carry his child himself. The pregnancy prompts an unexpected and profound reckoning with conventions of masculinity, self-definition and biology. The title is a reference to seahorses, obviously enough, because the male of the species carries the eggs deposited by the female in his pouch until they're ready to be released. This film seems like a bit of a shock at first, but when you get a look at the footage, it seems to be built upon a great deal of compassion and understanding. Which is something we do need more of in the world anyway.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jeanie Finlay's doc Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth, on YouTube:

Freddy is 30 and yearns to start a family but this poses unique challenges. He is a gay transgender man. Deciding to carry his own baby took years of soul searching, but he was unprepared for the reality of pregnancy, both physically and challenging society's fundamental understanding of gender & family. To him what feels pragmatic, to others feels confronting; this was not part of his plan. Against a backdrop of hostility towards trans people, he is forced to confront his naivety. Made with unprecedented access &collaboration, Seahorse is an audacious & lyrical story about what makes us who we are. Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth is directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, director of the doc films Teenland, Goth Cruise, Sound It Out, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Pantomime, and Orion: The Man Who Would Be King previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. 1091 will release Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth doc direct-to-VOD starting on June 16th this summer. For more info, visit the official website.