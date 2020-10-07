Official Trailer for Self-Aware A.I. Sci-Fi Thriller Film 'Parallel Minds'

"Every decision you make today affects the next seven generations." Level Film is releasing this new sci-fi thriller film titled Parallel Minds, an indie creation about Artificial Intelligence and a future where we record our memories to transfer to the next generation. When the programmer of a self-aware A.I. computer systems ends up dead, her colleague and a police detective investigate and try to find out what's going on. This is another of these high concept, modern sci-fi films that tries to play with ideas like A.I. and memory and computers and what is possible in the future, and how it can get out of hand. (As it always does…) But they're getting so much cheesier every time they make another. Parallel Minds stars Greg Bryk, Tommie-Amber Pirie, Madison Walsh, and Wilma Pelly. Apparently this was already released in September, but didn't make a dent. We didn't even hear about it until a month later. At least the trailer is free to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Ross Hayden's Parallel Minds, direct from YouTube:

On the verge of the release of Red Eye 2, a revolutionary artificial intelligence contact lens that can record data and resurface buried memories, Margo (Tommie-Amber Pirie), a Métis researcher in the Department of Memory discovers Red Eye's head programmer murdered. Margo teams up with Thomas, a police detective running from his past, to uncover what happened to her friend and explore just how deep the revolutionary rabbit hole goes in this futuristic Indigenous thriller. Parallel Minds, formerly known as Red Eye, is written and directed by Métis filmmaker Benjamin Ross Hayden, making his second feature film after directing The Northlander previously, as well as a few other short films. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Level Film already released Parallel Minds direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st this year. For more info, visit their official website. Anyone interested in watching this?