Official Trailer for 'Septet: The Story of Hong Kong' Omnibus Feature

"Over 7 decades of its history…" An early promo trailer has arrived for the omnibus feature film Septet: The Story of Hong Kong, which is premiering at the Festival Lumière this fall. Seven of Hong Kong's leading filmmakers have come together to each direct a short film set in Hong Kong during one decade from the 1940s to the 2000s. Yet another film looking back at the history of cinema, made by the filmmakers who shaped that history. It's an important time to celebrate Hong Kong as an independent nation and a unique place, and what better way than to highlight filmmakers and stories from there. The cast of Septet includes Simon Yam, Francis Ng, Lam Suet, Yuen Wah, Timmy Hung, Cheung Tat Ming, Lawrence Lau, Emotion Cheung, and Sire Ma. The seven filmmakers are: Sammo Hung, Ann Hui, Patrick Tam, Yuen Woo-ping, Johnnie To, Ringo Lam, and Tsui Hark. Get your first look at Septet footage below.

Here's the first trailer for the omnibus film Septet: The Story of Hong Kong, from YouTube (via TFS):

Seven of Hong Kong's leading filmmakers have come together to each direct a short film set in Hong Kong during one decade from the 1940s to the 2000s. Featuring segments directed by Sammo Hung (Project A, Wheels on Meals, Dragons Forever, My Lucky Stars, Magnificent Butcher, The Prodigal Son, Eastern Condors), Ann Hui (Love in a Fallen City, The Romance of Book and Sword, Princess Fragrance, Starry is the Night, Song of the Exile, Boy and His Hero, Summer Snow, Eighteen Springs, July Rhapsody, Night and Fog, All About Love, The Golden Era), Patrick Tam (The Sword, Love Massacre, Cherie, The Burning Snow, My Heart Is That Eternal Rose, After This Our Exile), Yuen Woo-ping (Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Drunken Master, The Buddhist Fist, Mismatched Couples, The Close Encounters of Vampire, Tiger Cage, Last Hero in China, The Red Wolf), Johnnie To (Fat Choi Spirit, Three, Justice My Foot, Election, Throw Down, Mad Detective, The Longest Nite, A Hero Never Dies, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Blind Detective), Ringo Lam (his final work; City on Fire, Prison on Fire, School on Fire, Twin Dragons, Full Contact, Looking for Mister Perfect, In Hell), and Tsui Hark (Shanghai Blues, Twin Dragons, Love in the Time of Twilight , The Blade, Zu Warriors, Flying Swords of Dragon Gate). The film will premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon this October. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates.