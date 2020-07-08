First Trailer for 'Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies' Documentary

"I wasn't prepared for the entire world picking your body apart." Quiver Distribution has just released an official trailer for an indie documentary called Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, from Time Warp filmmaker Danny Wolf. The film, which hasn't played at any festivals, is described as the "definitive documentary on the history of nudity in feature films from the early silent days to the present." It features revealing interviews with actors including Pam Grier (Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown) and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Caligula) as well as directors like Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon), Kevin Smith (Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Clerks) and Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Clueless). This almost sounds like a doc version of that cringey, creeper site Mr. Skin, but thankfully it's not that bad. Seems to be a way to discuss and examine the evolution of nudity in cinema. Worth a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Danny Wolf's doc Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, on YouTube:

A definitive documentary about the history of nudity in the movies, beginning with the silent movie era through present day, examining the changes in morality that led to the initial use of nudity in films while emphasizing the political, sociological and artistic changes that shaped this rich history. Skin delves into the gender bias concerning nudity in motion pictures and will follow the revolution that has pushed for gender equality in feature films today. A deep discussion of pre-code Hollywood and its amoral roots, the censorship that "cleaned up" Hollywood and how the MPAA was formed leads into a discussion of how nudity changed cinematic culture through the decades. It culminates in a discussion of "what are nude scenes like in the age of the #MeToo movement?" Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies is directed by producer / filmmaker Danny Wolf, director of the Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time series previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Wolf's Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies direct-to-VOD on August 18th this summer. Who wants to peek?