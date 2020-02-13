Official Trailer for 'Slay the Dragon' Doc Confronting Gerrymandering

"It's the biggest heist in modern American political history." Magnolia Pics has unveiled the official trailer for an indie documentary called Slay the Dragon, which is a rather badass title for a film about politics and democracy. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and has been earning some accolades and buzz through the year. Now it's opening in theaters in March - which is important for an important film like this. A secretive, high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago threatens to undermine our democracy. This film, Slay the Dragon, follows everyday people as they fight to make their votes matter. We must fight, as citizens and voters, to end gerrymandering and save democracy. This looks like a well-made, inspiring film that shows us exactly what it will take to change things back, and return power to the people.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Durrance & Goodman's doc Slay the Dragon, from YouTube:

It influences elections and sways outcomes-gerrymandering has become a hot-button political topic and symbol for everything broken about the American electoral process. But there are those on the front lines fighting to change the system. End gerrymandering or democracy dies. We can stop it. Slay the Dragon is co-directed by filmmakers Chris Durrance (director of Gerald R. Ford: A Test of Character) & Barak Goodman (director of Scottsboro: An American Tragedy and Oklahoma City). It's also produced by Barak Goodman & Chris Durrance. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Biografilm & Virginia Film Festivals. Magnolia Pictures will debut Slay the Dragon in select theaters starting March 28th coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official website. Planning to watch this?