MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Slay the Dragon' Doc Confronting Gerrymandering

by
February 13, 2020
Source: YouTube

Slay the Dragon Trailer

"It's the biggest heist in modern American political history." Magnolia Pics has unveiled the official trailer for an indie documentary called Slay the Dragon, which is a rather badass title for a film about politics and democracy. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and has been earning some accolades and buzz through the year. Now it's opening in theaters in March - which is important for an important film like this. A secretive, high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago threatens to undermine our democracy. This film, Slay the Dragon, follows everyday people as they fight to make their votes matter. We must fight, as citizens and voters, to end gerrymandering and save democracy. This looks like a well-made, inspiring film that shows us exactly what it will take to change things back, and return power to the people.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Durrance & Goodman's doc Slay the Dragon, from YouTube:

Slay the Dragon Doc Poster

It influences elections and sways outcomes-gerrymandering has become a hot-button political topic and symbol for everything broken about the American electoral process. But there are those on the front lines fighting to change the system. End gerrymandering or democracy dies. We can stop it. Slay the Dragon is co-directed by filmmakers Chris Durrance (director of Gerald R. Ford: A Test of Character) & Barak Goodman (director of Scottsboro: An American Tragedy and Oklahoma City). It's also produced by Barak Goodman & Chris Durrance. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Biografilm & Virginia Film Festivals. Magnolia Pictures will debut Slay the Dragon in select theaters starting March 28th coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official website. Planning to watch this?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net