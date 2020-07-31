First Trailer for Smash Hit Horror Film 'Host' Made Entirely on Zoom

"Evil will find you… even when you stay home." You've heard about it, but have you seen it yet? Shudder has debuted an official trailer for the crazy new indie horror film Host, the latest feature from acclaimed UK horror filmmaker Rob Savage. We've featured a number of his shorts, including Salt and the creepy attic Zoom short from earlier this year. Savage followed that up with an even more ambitious idea - a 50-minute feature made entirely over Zoom. Starring Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Edward Linard, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, and Emma Louise Webb, who also operated their own cameras, helped pull off their own practical effects, and lit their own scenes. Due to social distancing precautions, Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely. This has been receiving rave reviews all week and is available on Shudder now. It's one of this year's horror hits.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Savage's Host, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Host is the story of six friends who hire a medium to hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargain for as things quickly go wrong. When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night. Host is directed by acclaimed UK horror filmmaker Rob Savage, director of the film Strings previously, as well as many other short films including Salt and the creepy attic Zoom short. The screenplay is co-written by Gemma Hurley & Rob Savage & Jed Shepherd. Produced by Douglas Cox, Emily Gotto, and Sam Zimmerman. Shudder released Savage's Host film streaming already starting on July 30th this summer. For more info and to watch Host, visit Shudder.