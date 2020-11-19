Official Trailer for 'Some Kind of Heaven' Doc About FL's The Villages

"You come here to live, you don't come here to pass away." Magnolia Pictures has revealed the first trailer for an acclaimed documentary titled Some Kind of Heaven, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at tons of other festivals including Rotterdam, New Zealand, Florida, Atlanta, and Visions du Réel. This doc is produced by Darren Aronofsky, and it looks phenomenal. Behind the gates of a palm tree-lined fantasyland, four residents of America's largest retirement community, The Villages, Florida, strive to find solace and meaning. The film is an "inside look" at the The Villages, America's largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. I love the way this is shot! The 4:3 presentation and all of the snazzy cinematography gives it an entirely unique vérité look and feel that makes this doc stand out from so many others. Don't skip this! A must watch trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lance Oppenheim's doc Some Kind of Heaven, from YouTube:

First-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America's largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of The Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find any happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise. With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life's final act. Some Kind of Heaven is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short docs previously. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Kathleen Lingo, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, Melissa Oppenheim Lano, Pacho Velez, and Lance Oppenheim​. This premiered at the Rotterdam and Sundance Film Festivals earlier this year. Magnolia will release Some Kind of Heaven in select theaters + on VOD starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. Who's intrigued?