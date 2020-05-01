Official Trailer for Southern Family Downfall Comedy 'The Fox Hunter'

"What are you still doing here? There's nothing left but a pack of wolves." Indican has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Fox Hunter, the latest from filmmaker Patrick Shanahan. This has gone under a few other titles including The Hounds of Dixie and Cotton, but will be released with this final title. It's about a Southern family of blue-blood media moguls that falls apart "at the crossroads of past and progress in matters of death, wealth, love and American journalism." The comedy stars Reece Thompson, Madison Iseman, Beth Broderick, Brooke Butler, Olivia Grace Applegate, Benjie Anderson, Frieda Jane, Ira David Wood III, Michael Rupnow, and John Lescault. This looks a lot like Knives Out, but without a murder mystery, instead with way more quirky satire. And a bit of a Wes Anderson vibe.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Shanahan's The Fox Hunter, direct from YouTube:

A prominent Southern family of blue-blood media moguls deteriorates at the crossroads of past and progress in matters of death, wealth, love and American journalism. The Fox Hunter is both written and directed by American filmmaker Patrick Shanahan, director of the films The Carolinian and Empirica previously, as well as a number of short films. Produced by Anderson Boyd and Patrick Shanahan; and co-produced by Justin Moretto. This was originally going to premiere last year. Indican Pictures will release Shanahan's The Fox Hunter direct-to-VOD sometime later this year. Stay tuned for updates. Who's curious?