Official Trailer for Spanish Mystery Thriller 'The Silence of the Marsh'

"Nobody wants to see these politicians disappear…" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a Spanish mystery thriller called The Silence of the Marsh, which is already available to watch on the streaming service this week. The film was developed by RTVE & TV3 in Spain, with Zeta Cinema and Netflix. While researching corruption for his new book, a successful crime novelist blurs the line between fiction & reality, uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain. This stars Pedro Alonso, Nacho Fresneda, Carmina Barrios, José Ángel Egido, Àlex Monner, Raúl Prieto, and Maite Sandoval. The trailer is dubbed in English, though it should be available to watch with subtitles. Looks like an intriguing all-the-way-to-the-top mystery, with some intense Spanish politics thrown in, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Vigil's The Silence of the Marsh, direct from YouTube:

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain. The Silence of the Marsh, also known as The Swamp's Silence or originally El silencio del pantano in Spanish, is directed by Spanish filmmaker Marc Vigil, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts and lots of work in TV previously, including episodes of "Águila Roja", "Niño Santo", "The Ministry of Time". The screenplay is written by Carlos de Pando & Sara Antuña; based on the novel by Juanjo Braulio. This originally premiered at the Seville European Film Festival last year. Netflix has already released Vigil's The Silence of the Marsh streaming in many countries already - on April 22nd - including in the US. Who's curious about watching?