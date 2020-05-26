Official Trailer for 'Spelling the Dream' Doc About Spelling Champions

"I've studied all the words I can, now it's just up to the word I get." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a new documentary called Spelling the Dream, made by filmmaker Sam Rega. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals anywhere, but will be available to watch Netflix in just a few weeks. An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. Spelling the Dream chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. Formerly titled Breaking the Bee, the compelling doc film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian-American community. Seems a bit like Hoop Dreams, but for the spelling bee.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Rega's doc Spelling the Dream, from Netflix's YouTube:

