Official Trailer for Spike Lee's Award-Winning Film 'Do the Right Thing'

"And that's the double truth, Ruth!" Have you watched Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated Brooklyn masterpiece? Do the Right Thing was released on June 30th in 1989 and it still stands strong as one of Lee's best films. Set in NYC's Bed-Stuy over the course of a single day, the easygoing interactions of a cast of unforgettable characters—Da Mayor, Mother Sister, Mister Señor Love Daddy, Tina, Sweet Dick Willie, Buggin Out, Radio Raheem, Sal, Pino, Vito, and Lee’s Mookie among them—give way to heated confrontations as tensions rise along racial fault lines, ultimately exploding into violence. The film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in 1989. It stars Spike Lee, Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro, Paul Benjamin, Frankie Faison, Robin Harris, Joie Lee, and Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem. I watched this film in a cinema for the first time last year and it blew me away. #BlackLivesMatter.

Here's the official trailer (+ Criterion poster) for Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, direct from YouTube:

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence. Do the Right Thing is both written and directed by American filmmaker Spike Lee, director of films including She's Gotta Have It, School Daze, Malcolm X, Clockers, He Got Game, 25th Hour, Inside Man, Red Hook Summer, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Chi-Raq, Rodney King, and BlacKkKlansman previously. Also produced by Spike Lee. This first premiered at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, later going on to earn two Academy Award nominations (for Best Actor in a Supporting Role & Best Screenplay). Universal released Lee's Do the Right Thing in select US theaters on June 30th, 1989. It is now available on Criterion Blu-ray. #BlackLivesMatter. We support the protests. Please support the people, support black voices, support change. For more info on how to help - click here.