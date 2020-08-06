Official Trailer for Lovable 'John Was Trying to Contact Aliens' Doc

"I built this two-story high deep-space transmitter…" Netflix has released an official trailer for an award-winning short documentary film titled John Was Trying to Contact Aliens. That title and the image of this bearded fellow are more than enough to pique my interest. This 16-minute short doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it also won a Short Film Jury Prize. The film profiles John Shepherd, who spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space. After giving up the search in outer space, he tries to make a different connection here on Earth. This looks like an endearing story about a geeky, charming space-lover and his search to connect with who ever is out there. But now he's trying to find someone to share his time with on Earth? Check this out below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Killip's doc John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, from YouTube:

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into space and monitors for signs of aliens, but makes a more important connection on Earth. John Shepherd spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space. After giving up the search he makes a different connection here. John Was Trying to Contact Aliens is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Matthew Killip, making his second short after directing Master of Reality previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Non-Fiction Short Film Jury Prize. Netflix will debut Killip's short John Was Trying to Contact Aliens streaming exclusively starting August 20th this month. Anyone interested?