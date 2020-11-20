Official Trailer for Strange True Crime Documentary 'Alabama Snake'

"It's not a story you hear every day: religion, relationships, and murder." This is creepy. HBO has debuted an official trailer for Alabama Snake, a true crime documentary directed by Theo Love (Little Hope Was Arson, The Legend of Cocaine Island). Alabama Snake highlights the story of Pentecostal minister Glenn Summerford — a man accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake in the sleepy town of Scottsboro, Alabama — and the investigation and trial that haunted Southern Appalachia for decades. ‌The film features local historian & folklorist Dr. Thomas Burton, who spent his life studying the culture, beliefs, and folklore of the Pentecostal snake handlers, as he paints a Southern Gothic portrait of Summerford and his tale of demonic possession. This looks and sounds way creepier than it seems at first, which is the point.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Theo Love's Alabama Snake, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Alabama Snake explores the story of October 4, 1991, when a violent crime was reported in the town of Scottsboro, Alabama. Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister, was accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake. The details of the investigation and the trial that followed have "haunted Southern Appalachia for decades." Alabama Snake features local historian and folklorist, Thomas Burton, who has spent his life studying the culture, beliefs, and folklore of Pentecostal snake handlers, painting a "Southern Gothic portrait" of Summerford and his tale of demon possession. Alabama Snake is directed by American doc producer / filmmaker Theo Love, director of the doc films Little Hope Was Arson and The Legend of Cocaine Island previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Alabama Snake streaming on December 9th this fall. For more details, visit HBO's official website.