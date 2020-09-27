Official Trailer for Subconscious Mind Grand Sci-Fi Short 'Cognition'

"The mind can be a precarious thing… It can either serve or deceive." The Talash Video Centre and Digital Boulevard have released the official trailer for a peculiar new sci-fi project titled Cognition, the first film made by filmmaker Ravi Ajit Chopra. Cognition is a 27 minute short dystopian sci-fi drama / thriller about a son confronting his past trauma. Journeying through the symbolic landscape of the subconscious mind, the story follows an unbreakable bond between father and son…. A bond that transcends space and time. This uncompromising short fuses two distant worlds in a hallucinogenic roller-coaster ride through the darkest chasms of the mind. Starring Andrew Scott, Jeremy Irvine, Lucy Russell, Wolf Kahler, Milo Panni, and Georgia Sandle. The making of this short film has been a labour of love for the team involved - watch a featurette about Ravi's family video shop "Talash Video Centre" and about the making of the film. This has some stellar visuals + stunning shots of future worlds - hopefully there's a coherent story to go with all that.

Here's the official trailer (+ three posters) for Ravi Ajit Chopra's short Cognition, from YouTube / Vimeo:

Planet Vega, a breathtaking world of unparalleled beauty… 10-year old Abner dreams of nothing more than exploring the entire universe as he gazes up at Vega’s majestic Twilight sky. But those dreams are far from realistic - He and his father Elias live a humble, nomadic lifestyle on the endless desert-scapes of Vega. But miles away there is another Vega, a state controlled Vega, separate from the colonies. A Vega that is home only to an Elite class to have built a technological Empire that is unexcelled in the universe. This is a world Elias fears, a world he has kept Secret from Abner all these years. But he can only shepherd his son for so long… Cognition is directed and produced by filmmaker Ravi Ajit Chopra, making his first film. The screenplay is written by Gavin McClenaghan & Ravi Ajit Chopra. Filmed on location at the iconic Battersea Power Station in London with support of the BBC. This will premiere at the Archlight Cinema at Battersea Power Station early next month. Ravi Ajit Chopra's Cognition short will then be available to view on VOD in the US starting October 30th coming up soon. For more info, visit the film's Vimeo. Intrigued?