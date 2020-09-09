Truffle Doggos! Official Trailer for Sublime Doc 'The Truffle Hunters'

"Feels like a glimpse into a heavenly realm." Sony Pictures Classics has released the official US trailer for the documentary The Truffle Hunters, one of our favorite doc films this year. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will also be screening at the Zurich, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals this fall. Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science's efforts at cultivation. This is one of my favorite doc films of the year! I saw it at Sundance and totally fell in love with it, writing in my review: "Just bask in the glory of this doc film and make sure to book a table at a restaurant serving truffle because you'll definitely be hungry for some after finishing this." So many amazing truffle hunting dogs are featured in this film, it's just the best. All of them such lovely, smart doggos. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw”s doc The Truffle Hunters, on YouTube:

The Truffle Hunters follows a handful of men, seventy to eighty years young, in Piedmont, Italy, on the search for the elusive Alba truffle. They’re guided by a secret culture passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs. The documentary subtly explores the devastating effects of climate change and deforestation on an age-old tradition through a visually stunning narrative that celebrates life and exalts the human spirit. The Truffle Hunters is co-directed by filmmakers Michael Dweck (director of The Last Race doc) & Gregory Kershaw (cinematographer on The Last Race doc, and director of many short docs). This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Sony Classics will release The Truffle Hunters doc in select US theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, late this year. Visit the film's official website. Want to watch?