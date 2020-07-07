Official Trailer for Sue Ding's Short 'The Claudia Kishi Club' on Netflix

"You can have your story. You can tell your own story however you want." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a short documentary film titled The Claudia Kishi Club, premiering on Netflix this week. This 17-min film is about the fictional Claudia Kishi, a main character in the best-selling "Baby-Sitters Club" books, who was one of the only Asian American characters in 80s/90s culture. "As a blossoming artist, [she] was a special role model for aspiring young creators—many of whom are now making groundbreaking work of their own." This short features a charismatic cast of Asian American artists and writers including Yumi Sakugawa, Sarah Kuhn, and Phil Yu. The film includes "nostalgic readings, personal recollections, and DIY-style stop motion collages, this film is a timely and unique exploration of the importance of representation in media." A film about the power of being seen and of being represented as a person in pop culture stories.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sue Ding's The Claudia Kishi Club, direct from YouTube:

For many Asian American women (and other women of color), Claudia Kishi was the first time they saw themselves in popular media. A main character in the best-selling Baby-Sitters Club books, she was one of the only Asian Americans in 80s–90s popular culture. Not only was Claudia a rare Asian American protagonist, but she also defied stereotypical portrayals of Asian characters: she was creative, popular, and (gasp!) bad at school. For readers who craved seeing themselves in the media they consumed—not as exotic others or token sidekicks, but as fully realized human beings—Claudia was a revelation. The Claudia Kishi Club is directed by new media filmmaker Sue Ding, making her first official film after working as an associate producer previously, and on various news media projects. Netflix will debut Ding's short doc The Claudia Kishi Club streaming exclusively starting July 10th this summer. Any other fans of Claudia Kishi?