Official Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Haunting of the Mary Celeste'

"Everyone on board the Mary Celeste got pulled into one of those rifts. All of the data points to a shift tonight… We are in the rift." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for the indie horror thriller titled Haunting of the Mary Celeste, inspired by true story of the Mary Celeste mystery. No one still knows what happened to the crew. In the horror film, Emily Swallow stars as Rachel, a concerned researcher whose team who has set out to sea to prove that the disappearance of a family and crew from a merchant ship was for reasons having to do with the supernatural. Her theory that those on the Mary Celeste vanished into a "rift" between dimensions proves true as the boat breaks down and her crew begins to vanish one by one. Scary. Also starring Richard Roundtree, Alice Hunter, Dominic Devore, Pierre Adeli, and Ava Acres. This looks creepy, but it looks like they didn't have enough of a budget for a genuinely scary feeling.

The true story of The Mary Celeste inspired the film's concept -- it remains one of the sea's great, unsolved mysteries. She was an American merchant brigantine discovered adrift and deserted in the Atlantic Ocean off the Azores Islands on December 4, 1872. She was found in disheveled condition…with her lifeboat missing and the last entry in the ship's log dated 10 days earlier. Her cargo was intact and while the captain & crew's personal belongings were undisturbed, none of those who had been on board were ever seen or heard from again. Haunting of the Mary Celeste is directed by American actress / filmmaker Shana Betz, director of the films Girls! Girls! Girls! and Free Ride previously. The screenplay is written by David Ross. Vertical already released Haunting of the Mary Celeste on VOD in October, and it arrives on DVD on November 24th this month. Anyone want to watch?