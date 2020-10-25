Official Trailer for Surreal Dystopian Virus Prophecy Film 'Greatland'

"Our hearts beat for Greatland." Indie Rights has released an official trailer for a very strange, very wacky indie film titled Greatland, the second feature from a diplomat-turned-filmmaker named Dana Ziyasheva from Kazakhstan. This dystopian fantasy film is set in a world where "boys are married to trees, cats and dogs run for President and the Virus has become a new religion." Trapped in a world of perpetual fun and inter-species love ruled by a universal Mother, a non-binary teenager named Ulysses crosses the forbidden frontier to save his childhood sweetheart as an absurd election and a deadly virus lead to chaos & violence. Filmed in Los Angeles in a futuristic vintage style, this stars Eric Roberts, Nick Moran, J.P. Manoux, former boxing champion of the world Shannon Briggs, and horror icon Bill Oberst Jr., alongside up-and-coming young actors Arman Darbo and Chloe Ray Warmoth. This looks extra crazy and weird and kinky, but the producer hopes people will view it "as a farcical crash course in social engineering." Maybe…?

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Dana Ziyasheva's Greatland, direct from YouTube:

Enter the surreal dystopian prophecy of 2020: Greatland, a world where boys are married to trees, cats and dogs run for President and the Virus has become a new religion. An acid roller coaster ride into the future after Covid-19, on a mission to debunk 2020! Set in an imaginary country dubbed the birthplace of love and endless source of fun, Greatland tells the tale of Ulysses (Arman Darbo), a rebellious non-binary teen on a mission to save his childhood sweetheart as an absurd election and a deadly virus wreak chaos and violence. Greatland, originally known as Великоландия in Russian, is both written and directed by Kazakhstan filmmaker Dana Ziyasheva, her second feature film after making Defenders of Life previously. This recently premiered at the Moscow Film Festival earlier this month. Indie Rights will release Ziyasheva's Greatland direct-to-VOD in the US streaming on Amazon starting November 1st this fall. Who's curious?