Official Trailer for 'Sweet Parents' Film with David Bly & Leah Rudick

"I call them my 'Sweet Parents', and this is my allowance…" Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer for Sweet Parents, an indie drama about two young people who have a Sugar Mama + Sugar Daddy funding them. When this happens, they are effectively the dependents of "Sweet Parents". The relationship between an aspiring sculptor and a struggling chef in New York is tested when they become entangled with wealthy older benefactors to further their careers. Of course. It's so obvious this is an attempt to normalize the concept, but it just seems so stressful for everyone involved. Sweet Parents stars David Bly and Leah Rudick (they both co-wrote the script) along with Casey Biggs, Barbara Weetman, Chris Roberti, and Sunita Mani. This looks rather sweet and honest, at least, but not sure there's much else worthwhile.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for David Bly's Sweet Parents, direct from YouTube:

When members of a couple each have their own Sugar Mama or Sugar Daddy, they are the dependents of "Sweet Parents". Sweet Parents follows the pursuit of success, and subsequent struggle, in the New York culinary and art worlds. Gabby, a sculptor, and Will, a chef, start side relationships with a successful older man and woman, or "Sweet Parents", in a last ditch hope of supporting their careers, ultimately pitting true love against ambition, demanding the sacrifice of the one you love for what you love. Sweet Parents is directed by American actor / director David Bly, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by David Bly and Leah Rudick. The film first premiered in 2017. Quiver will debut Bly's Sweet Parents direct-to-VOD starting November 24th this month. Anyone?