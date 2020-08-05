Official Trailer for 'Teenage Badass' About an Indie Rock Band in 2006

"One, two, three…!" Freestyle Digital Media has released a trailer for an indie dramedy film titled Teenage Badass, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Grant McCord. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year before it was cancelled, and will now launch on VOD in the fall. Set in 2006, Teenage Badass follows a band when they score a shot to play on the local news. But as all of their dreams start to become a reality, the band's egocentric singer / songwriter threatens to make them lose everything they have worked for. The story actually follows the drummer, played by Mcabe Gregg; and the lead singer Kirk Stylo is played by Evan Ultra. Also starring Julie Ann Emery, Kevin Corrigan, James Paxton, Madelyn Deutch, Elsie Hewitt, and Dillon Lane. The tone in this trailer is all over the place, and it seems like just some boys having fun and being teens. Not sure what the point of it is? Rock on below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Grant McCord's Teenage Badass, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Teenage Badass tells the story of the rise of a fictional indie rock band named Stylo and the Murder Dogs. Set in 2006, we follow Brad (Mcabe Gregg), a teenage drummer who dreams of making it big in a rock band. Brad and his single-mother Rae (Julie Ann Emery) struggle to get by as Brad refuses to give up. On a fluke, Brad joins a new band fronted by singer/songwriter Kirk Stylo. They land a shot to play on a local news show. With the town buzzing from their performance, Brad's dreams inch closer when they're asked to record with Jordan (Kevin Corrigan), a legendary local producer. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, a series of chaotic events threaten everything. Teenage Badass is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Grant McCord, making his feature directorial debut after one short and costume assistant work previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Dho and Grant McCord. Freestyle DM will debut McCord's Teenage Badass direct-to-VOD starting on September 18th coming up this fall. Visit the official website.