Official Trailer for 'The Artist's Wife' Film with Lena Olin & Bruce Dern

"Are you painting again…? You were always such a sensitive artist." Strand Releasing has unveiled the official trailer for an indie drama titled The Artist's Wife, which first premiered last year at the Hamptons & Mill Valley Film Festivals. Lena Olin stars as Claire Smythson, wife of renowned abstract artist Richard Smythson, who is plunged into a late-life crisis when her passionate painter husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is in danger of not completing the paintings for his final show. Challenged by the loss of her world as she knew it, Claire must now decide whether to stand with Richard on the sidelines or step into the spotlight herself. Also starring Bruce Dern as her husband Richard, plus Juliet Rylance, Avan Jogia, Stefanie Powers, Catherine Curtin, and Tonya Pinkins. It looks like a compelling film, with a sensitive side to it. I know there are plenty of Alzheimer's films, but this seems like it's worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer for Tom Dolby's The Artist's Wife, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Claire (Lena Olin) lives a domestic life in the Hamptons as the wife of celebrated artist Richard Smythson (Bruce Dern). Once a promising painter herself, Claire now lives in the shadow of her husband’s illustrious career. While preparing work for his final show, Richard’s moods become increasingly erratic, and he is diagnosed with dementia. As his memory and behavior deteriorate, she shields his condition from the art community while trying to reconnect him with his estranged daughter and grandson from a previous marriage. Challenged by the loss of her world as she knew it, Claire must now decide whether to stand with Richard on the sidelines or step into the spotlight herself. The Artist's Wife is directed by producer / filmmaker Tom Dolby, his second feature film after directing Last Weekend previously. The screenplay is by Nicole Brending, Tom Dolby, and Abdi Nazemian. This initially premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year. Strand will debut Dolby's The Artist's Wife in select US theaters starting on April 3rd this spring.