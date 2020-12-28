Official Trailer for 'The Capote Tapes' Doc About 'Answered Prayers'

"'How could your friend do this to you?'" Altitude Films in the UK has released an official UK trailer for the documentary The Capote Tapes, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Ebs Burnough. This originally premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the Hamptons and Rio de Janeiro Film Festivals. Using the tapes, animation, and new on-camera interviews with people who knew him, the film explores the impact of Truman Capote's explosive unfinished novel "Answered Prayers". TIFF adds: "He published three excerpts as magazine pieces that caused high scandals and recriminations, but no further manuscript was ever found. Plimpton's tapes shed new light on what happened. They are interwoven with Capote's notorious television appearances and insightful interviews with the likes of Dick Cavett and Jay McInerney." The doc film "delivers a fresh portrait that reinvigorates our understanding of this vital writer, much like I Am Not Your Negro renewed our sense of Baldwin." I'm sold! The trailer is just a cherry on top.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ Japanese poster) for Ebs Burnough's doc The Capote Tapes, on YouTube:

In the 35 years since his death, Truman Capote has remained a source of curiosity to many. His works, including 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' and 'In Cold Blood', have maintained their place in the literary canon of great twentieth century American literature and still appeal to readers across the globe today. 'Answered Prayers' was meant to be Truman Capote's greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of NYC's glittering jet-set society. Instead, it sparked his downfall. Through never before heard audio archive and interviews with Capote's friends and enemies, this intimate documentary reveals the rise and fall of one America's most iconic writers. The Capote Tapes is directed by first-time filmmaker Ebs Burnough, former Obama White House Deputy Social Secretary making his feature directorial debut. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Altitude Films will release The Capote Tapes in UK cinemas + VOD starting February 5th, 2021 this winter. No US release date has been set. For more info visit Altitude's official site.