Official Trailer for 'The Delicacy' Food Doc About Harvesting Sea Urchin

"It's the most impressive and unique flavor that the ocean gives us." SOMM TV has revealed the official trailer for a food doc called The Delicacy, which is launching on their streaming service starting this week. Made by Jason Wise, the director of the original Somm wine doc film from 2012, this new film takes the viewer from the coastal waters of California to the plates of high-end restaurants as we follow one of the most sought after foods in the world gathered by the most dangerous profession. That food is sea urchin - considered one of the finest delicacies in all of the the world. The film primarily focuses on a group of sea urchin divers who must deal with the dangers of their job. Featuring appearances by Stephanie Mutz, Harry Liquornik, Jim Marshall, Andrew Zimmern, Ray Isle, Kyle Connaughton, Justin Cogley, Tom Ford, Lillian Carswell. This seems like an enthralling look at how this delicacy goes from the ocean to our plates. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Wise's doc The Delicacy, direct from SOMM's YouTube:

The Delicacy is the story of a rare and exotic food, the sea urchin, and how it's harvested, how it's eaten, and the role it plays in nature and the lives of those who bring it to the table. With commentary from some of the most influential and prolific voices in the culinary world, the film follows a group of sea urchin divers in Santa Barbara as they deal with the hazards of their vocation. A new documentary from the creators of the SOMM films, The Delicacy takes the viewer from the coastal waters of California to the plates of high-end restaurants as it follows one of the most sought after foods in the world gathered by the most dangerous profession. The Delicacy is directed by veteran food doc producer / filmmaker Jason Wise, director of the doc films Somm, Into the Bottle, Wait for Your Laugh, and Somm 3 previously. This originally premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. SOMM TV will release Wise's The Delicacy doc streaming exclusively starting May 7th this month. Who wants a taste of all this good food?