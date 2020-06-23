Official Trailer for 'The Fight' Documentary Follows 4 ACLU Lawyers

"All I've ever known how to do is fight, and so we just keep fighting. It's what we do." Magnolia Pictures has released the first official trailer for a documentary called The Fight, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year playing in competition - where it won the Special Jury Award for "Social Impact Filmmaking". It also won Best Documentary at the Miami Film Festival this year. The Fight is an inside look at the legal battles that lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are facing during the Trump administration. Sundance adds: "The Fight is an inspiring, emotional insider look at how these important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them… [it] celebrates the unsung heroes who fiercely work to protect our freedoms." An important and timely documentary film that can help change the future. Focusing on four specific stories that'll encourage all of us to keep fighting.

Here's the first official trailer for Steinberg & Kriegman & Despre's doc The Fight, direct from YouTube:

The Fight is an inspiring, emotional insider look at how these important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them. Directors Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, and Eli Despres capture the rollercoaster ride of the thrill and defeat in these deeply human battles. When a mother is separated from her child, a soldier is threatened to lose his career, a young woman's right to choose is imperiled at the pleasure of a government official, and the ability to exercise our basic right to vote is threatened, the consequences can be devastating to us and to future generations. The Fight celebrates the unsung heroes who fiercely work to protect our freedoms. The Fight is co-directed by filmmakers Elyse Steinberg (Weiner, "Couples Therapy") & Josh Kriegman (Weiner, "Couples Therapy") & Eli Despre (Wilderness Survival for Girls). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia Pictures will release The Fight doc in select US theaters (drive-ins) + on VOD starting July 31st coming soon this summer. For more updates, visit the film's official website. Who's ready to join the fight?