MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom' Doc

by
May 12, 2020
Source: YouTube

The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom Trailer

"Howard was ahead of the curve." 1091 has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom, which premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. So who is this guy? In the 1980s, Howard Bloom was running the largest PR firm in the music industry, with an epic client list that included Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, and Joan Jett. But in 1987, he disappeared, struck down by a rare disease that left him bedridden for over a decade. He eventually resurfaced - this time as an author, putting out one book after another, in a quest to understand humanity’s place in the cosmos. Now 73 years old and disease free, Bloom believes he’s figured out what the universe wants from each of us; he just needs to get it all down in the time he has left. Incredible story, almost unbelievable! But it's all true.

Official trailer for Charlie Hoxie's doc The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom, from YouTube:

The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom Poster

Howard Bloom spent much of the 1970s and 80s as the publicist for iconic musicians like Michael Jackson, Prince, Joan Jett, Run-DMC, and Aerosmith. When a rare disease left him housebound for 15 years, Bloom reinvented himself as an author, publishing several books on evolutionary psychology and humanity’s role in the cosmos. Now in his 70s, the eccentric philosopher readies an unfathomably long masterwork that will unify all of his unorthodox theories, and makes plans for his legacy. The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom is directed by editor / filmmaker Charlie Hoxie, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, and various other production work. This initially premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. 1091 Media will release Hoxie's doc The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom direct-to-VOD starting on July 21st this summer. For more on the film, visit the official website. Want to watch?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net