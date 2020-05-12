Official Trailer for 'The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom' Doc

"Howard was ahead of the curve." 1091 has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom, which premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. So who is this guy? In the 1980s, Howard Bloom was running the largest PR firm in the music industry, with an epic client list that included Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, and Joan Jett. But in 1987, he disappeared, struck down by a rare disease that left him bedridden for over a decade. He eventually resurfaced - this time as an author, putting out one book after another, in a quest to understand humanity’s place in the cosmos. Now 73 years old and disease free, Bloom believes he’s figured out what the universe wants from each of us; he just needs to get it all down in the time he has left. Incredible story, almost unbelievable! But it's all true.

Official trailer for Charlie Hoxie's doc The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom, from YouTube:

Howard Bloom spent much of the 1970s and 80s as the publicist for iconic musicians like Michael Jackson, Prince, Joan Jett, Run-DMC, and Aerosmith. When a rare disease left him housebound for 15 years, Bloom reinvented himself as an author, publishing several books on evolutionary psychology and humanity’s role in the cosmos. Now in his 70s, the eccentric philosopher readies an unfathomably long masterwork that will unify all of his unorthodox theories, and makes plans for his legacy. The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom is directed by editor / filmmaker Charlie Hoxie, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, and various other production work. This initially premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. 1091 Media will release Hoxie's doc The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom direct-to-VOD starting on July 21st this summer. For more on the film, visit the official website. Want to watch?