Official Trailer for 'The Ground Between Us' Doc About Public Lands

"Do we continue to fight, or do we heal each other?" Together Films has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Ground Between Us, made by two conservationists / filmmakers named Zeppelin Zeerip & Galen Knowles. Since 2017, public lands throughout America have faced unprecedented threats. Bears Ears National Monument was shrunk by 85%, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was opened to oil exploration, and the Elliott State Forest in Oregon was nearly privatized. Throughout this, Americans from both side of the political spectrum have stood up and made their voices heard in support of protecting these areas. The Ground Between Us presents these public lands debates alongside the day-to-day realities of three families who hold vastly different connections and perspectives on public lands. In our extremely divided America, The Ground Between Us shows that public lands can be a uniting factor. An important doc about nature and about how we can save this land and protect it for everyone to both enjoy & benefit from.

Here's the official trailer for Zeppelin Zeerip & Galen Knowles' doc The Ground Between Us, on Vimeo:

The Ground Between Us tells the story of three families fighting for their future in Alaska, Oregon, and Utah as executive orders and presidential proclamations threaten to change their lives forever. Across the country a debate is raging over a huge swath of America's public land, putting millions of acres under at risk. As monuments are torn down and wildlife refuges opened to oil exploration, the American public are risking everything to preserve the places they love. As public land make headlines in every community newspaper and television station in the country, we are left to ask, can they become the uniting factor in a divided America? The Ground Between Us is co-directed by doc filmmakers Zeppelin Zeerip & Galen Knowles, both making their first feature film after various commercial projects. Also in collaboration with Phil Hessler. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Together Films will release The Ground Between Us in select "virtual cinemas" starting on September 26th (which is National Public Lands Day) this month. For more info on theaters + how to watch the film, visit their official website.