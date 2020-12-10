Official Trailer for 'The House That Rob Built' Doc About Coach Selvig

"Just to have somebody say 'we believe in you'…" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for a sports documentary titled The House That Rob Built, from the same filmmakers behind The Dating Project and Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton. The acclaimed film originally premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana earlier this year. Coach Robin Selvig was a college women's basketball coach at the University of Montana, his alma mater, from 1978 to 2016 (for 38 years). When he retired, Missoula was ranked the 3rd toughest place to play in women’s college basketball, ahead of South Bend, Chapel Hill and Palo Alto. Flanked and empowered by his female assistant coaches, and drawn from the ranks of his former players, Selvig created a home – a family, leading generations of athletes to conference championships and NCAA appearances. This is his story. What an uplifting, inspiring film about a genuine trailblazer and hero.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Cipiti & Harrington's doc The House That Rob Built, on YouTube:

Underfunded and sidelined by men's athletics, the Lady Griz, as they came to be known, bloomed under the fresh Title IX regulations that brought equal funding, scholarships and facilities to women’s collegiate sports. Coach Robin "Rob" Selvig's hard-driving style took the team from humble roots playing before empty stands and built them into the preeminent women’s basketball program west of the Rockies. Coach Selvig’s pioneering approach recruited young women not only from small towns and tiny schoolhouses of Big Sky Country's ranching and farming communities, but also the sprawling Native reservations across the state. He drilled his young charges in the fundamentals with an inclusive, barrier-breaking philosophy new for its time: he expected them to play just as hard as the men. The House That Rob Built is co-directed by doc filmmakers Jonathan Cipiti (director of The Dating Project, Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton) & Megan Harrington (producer of The Dating Project, Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton). This premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 will release The House That Rob Built in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 20th, 2021 early next year. Visit the film's official website.