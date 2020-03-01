Official Trailer for 'The Legend of Swee' Pea' Basketball Documentary

"First thing I saw was a great talent. Maybe the best talent I've ever been associated with." 1091 Media has debuted a new official trailer for a sports documentary titled The Legend of Swee' Pea, which originally premiered way back in 2015 at a doc fest. It's just now getting an official VOD release after years of waiting. That Lloyd "Swee' Pea" Daniels became an NBA player was no surprise – at age 16 he was named "the next Magic Johnson" and possibly the best player that had ever lived. That his NBA debut happened at age 25, with bullets still lodged in his chest and a body ravaged by many years of crack-cocaine addiction, was a miracle. The Legend of Swee' Pea doc tells the story of a dramatic basketball odyssey in which the hero must ultimately confront a life imperfectly lived. Featuring appearances by Lloyd Daniels, Bobbito Garcia, Tom Konchalski, and more. Sports fans of all kinds should keep an eye out for this – looks like a fascinating film.

Here's the official trailer for Benjamin May's doc The Legend of Swee' Pea, direct from 1091's YouTube:

A "mystical understanding of the game" made Lloyd "Swee' Pea" Daniels a New York City basketball legend by the age of 16. Christened the "next Magic Johnson", his career effectively ended at age 21 after being shot 3 times in the chest after a tussle over $8 of cocaine. The Legend of Swee' Pea follows the twists and turns of fortune in the life of a basketball prodigy: his dramatic downfall, miraculous comeback, and, finally, the bittersweet confrontation with a life imperfectly lived. The Legend of Swee' Pea is directed by filmmaker Benjamin May, making his feature directorial debut with this; he's also working on directing the Wet House doc next. Produced by Karl Hollandt, Annemarie Lawless, and Daniel Levin. This originally premiered at DOC NYC back in 2015, and also played at numerous festivals in 2016 including the Atlanta, Minneapolis, Maryland, and Las Vegas Film Festivals. 1091 will finally release The Legend of Swee' Pea doc direct-to-VOD on April 14th this spring. For more info, visit the doc film's official website. Worth a watch?