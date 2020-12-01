Official Trailer for 'The Mauritanian' with Tahar Rahim & Jodie Foster

"You know, I think I figured out why they built Guantanamo down there." STX has unveiled the official trailer for a true story legal thriller called The Mauritanian, from filmmaker Kevin Macdonald who is making his first narrative feature (aside from lots of doc films) since 2014's Black Sea. Based on the book "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the film tells the story of a detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention center who is held without charges for over a decade. He hopes for help from a defense attorney for his release. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. Surprise, surprise. The impressive ensemble cast includes Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Slahi, with Jodie Foster, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley, plus Benedict Cumberbatch. This looks fantastic, peering into the dark corners of the US military industrial complex. Very scary truths.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Macdonald's The Mauritanian, from STX's YouTube:

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir "Guantanamo Diary", this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds. The Mauritanian is directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, director of the feature films The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, The Eagle, How I Live Now, and Black Sea previously, plus numerous docs including Life in a Day, Marley, Sky Ladder, and Whitney. The screenplay is written by M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani; from the book "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi. STX will release Macdonald's The Mauritanian in theaters (hopefully) starting February 19th, 2021 coming up this winter. Look good?