Official Trailer for 'The Medicine' Documentary All About Ayahuasca

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Farzin Toussi's doc The Medicine, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Farzin Toussi's The Medicine documentary reveals the hidden mysteries of one of nature's most powerful and controversial healing remedies: Ayahuasca. Increasingly popular in the West, Ayahuasca is both a tradition in Amazonian shamanism and a promising new focus of mental health research. The Medicine introduces spiritual leader Taita Juanito Guillermo Chindoy Chindoy, both a teacher and student of the sacred plant in the Colombian Amazon, where Ayahuasca is known as Yagé. Former NFL safety Kerry Rhodes and actor AnnaLynne McCord, each facing personal struggles, are introduced to Ayahuasca by Taita Juanito, guided through a true ceremonial practice, and emerge with new insights. The Medicine also features leading scholars and authors exploring the cultural and scientific significance of Ayahuasca. Humanity faces an unprecedented rise in addiction, depression, and disease – can an ancient indigenous plant medicine help heal mankind? Perhaps the cure lies within the arms of Mother Nature. The Medicine is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Farzin Toussi, making his directorial debut with this film. 1091 will release The Medicine direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th this summer. So who wants to try some now?