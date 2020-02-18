Official Trailer for 'The Mindfulness Movement' Doc Featuring Jewel

"Instead of looking for the cure, we need to cure inside ourselves." Abramorama has debuted a trailer for a documentary called The Mindfulness Movement which, go figure, is about the "mindfulness movement" currently sweeping the world. From executive producers Jewel and Deepak Chopra, this inspirational doc "examines the growing number of people throughout society who believe mindfulness – a peaceful quality of attention anyone can develop by simply focusing on the present moment in a non-judgmental way – is the key to creating a healthier, happier world. For them, mindfulness is the way for anyone to make more moments matter in their lives." You've probably heard about it, maybe even read some articles about mindfulness, now you can learn more about it. The film profiles four people (including the musician Jewel) who explain their path to mindfulness, and includes moments to practice yourself. A good introductory doc.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Beemer's doc The Mindfulness Movement, direct from YouTube:

The film follows the emotionally compelling stories of four main characters (Jewel, Dan Harris, Sharon Salzberg, and George Mumford) each who reveal their personal hardships and explain how mindfulness transformed their lives. Woven between these journeys are profiles of the leaders, history, and the science behind the movement, as well as looks at many places where mindfulness is already helping to improve society, including schools (from inner-cities to Harvard Business School), Fortune 500 companies, police forces, prisons, network newsrooms, neuroscience laboratories, therapist offices, sports teams, military veterans groups and the health care industry. The Mindfulness Movement is directed by veteran filmmaker Robert Beemer, making his first feature doc after extensive work in non-fiction TV including producing and directing previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Abramorama will release The Mindfulness Movement doc in select US theaters starting on March 26th. Who wants to learn more?