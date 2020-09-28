Begun, The Cyber Wars Have - Trailer for 'The Perfect Weapon' Doc

"We don't see the war, but war is taking place." HBO has unveiled a trailer for a documentary titled The Perfect Weapon, from doc filmmaker John Maggio, based on a best-selling book ("The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age") by NY Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger. The doc film explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another. A worthy follow-up to Alex Gibney's Zero Days doc, also about cyber warfare and how it can be used to destroy entire countries. This film features interviews with top military, intelligence, and political officials on the frontlines of cyberterrorism, the documentary brings to light the combatants and innocent victims caught in the crosshairs of a hidden war that has been going on for decades — a war that America started, but has no idea how to finish.‌ This is all horrifying, but if we talk about it, maybe we can address it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Maggio's doc The Perfect Weapon, from YouTube:

The rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete and sabotage each other. Traveling from the deserts of Iran & Las Vegas to the back alleys of Beijing & Moscow, the film chronicles America's pursuit of enemies who have plotted against its institutions, its economy, and its democracy. A never-before-seen look inside the secret world of spies, hackers, and scammers in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. elections, for which fear of cyberattacks has mounted to an all-time high, The Perfect Weapon is a timely reflection on the ultimate price—and potential "victors"—of this high-stakes conflict. The Perfect Weapon is directed by documentary producer / filmmaker John Maggio, director of the doc film Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis previously, as well as extensive TV directing including for "Frontline", "American Experience", and numerous non-fiction shows. Based on the book of the same name by David E. Sanger. HBO will premiere Maggio's The Perfect Weapon doc streaming starting on October 16th this fall.