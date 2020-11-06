Official Trailer for the 'Stand!' Movie Musical About Workers in 1919

"The world changes one heart at a time." Catch the official US trailer for a movie musical version of a stage show about a workers revolt called Stand!, directed by Canadian filmmaker Robert Adetuyi. This Canadian musical is actually about America and a workers strike in 1919. The music, lyrics and score are by Danny Schur (of Made In Winnipeg: The Terry Sawchuk Origin Story) and the film features Lisa Bell’s show-stopping performance of the protest song "Stand!" An immigrant Romeo & Juliet battle for love and a better life during a time of social upheaval, in this musical is set against the true story of the general worker strikes of 1919. The film stars Marshall Williams, Laura Wiggins, Lisa Bell, Gregg Henry, Erik Athavale, Paul Essiembre, and Hayley Sales. This looks like a good story about the workers rising up and fighting back against vile greed and wealth. Maybe it's time we do this yet again! Can we sing our way to revolution?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Adetuyi's musical Stand!, direct from YouTube:

1919. Stefan and his father Mike fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to reunite the family. Stefan is instantly smitten with their Jewish suffragette neighbour, Rebecca – but Rebecca's brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be Romeo and Juliet. Returned soldiers, angry at the lack of jobs after the war, violently threaten the city's immigrants, including Emma, the refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma. When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, AJ Anderson, a wealthy lawyer, pits all against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand. Stand! is directed by Canadian writer / director Robert Adetuyi, director of the movies Turn It Up, You Got Served: Beat the World, and Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack previously. The screenplay is by Rick Chafe and Danny Schur, based on the stage musical of the same name by Danny Schur. It originally opened in Canada last year. Fathom Events will screen Adetuyi's Stand! in US theaters on December 1st this year.