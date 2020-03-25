Official Trailer for 'The Uncertain Kingdom' Anthology Film from UK

"It's time to take control! The future's yours - if you want it." Verve Pictures has released an official UK trailer for an anthology project titled The Uncertain Kingdom, a title riff on the United Kingdom (aka UK). The project is a ground-breaking anthology of twenty short films by twenty filmmakers, which together offer an alternative snapshot of the UK in the year 2020. The aim is to offer "a unique portrait of our nation today" by telling different stories, featuring different people. There are animated shorts, live action shorts, documentary shorts, and more. For a full list of the different shorts and a glimpse at each one - head to the official website. "From comedies and dramas, through to documentaries and experimental filmmaking, and covering subjects including climate change, migration, disability, homelessness and sexuality, this ground-breaking anthology film gives exhibitors the chance to bring a multitude of new and established filmmaking voices to audiences to document and depict the UK at this pivotal – and uncertain – moment." Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Verve Pictures' The Uncertain Kingdom, from YouTube:

Climate change, migration, disability, homelessness and sexuality are just some of the subjects explored in The Uncertain Kingdom, a ground-breaking anthology of twenty short films from twenty directors that together offer a unique snapshot of the UK in 2020. From comedies and dramas, through documentaries and experimental pieces, made by a mix of established names and new talent, the collection reflects the state of our nation as seen by the twenty filmmaking teams behind them. The Uncertain Kingdom features 20 short films directed by 20 storytellers, including: Jason Bradbury, Stroma Cairns, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Hope Dickson Leach, Ellen Evans, Paul Frankl, Alison Hargreaves, Guy Jenkin, Sophie King, Iggy Ldn, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Lanre Malaolu, Runyararo Mapfumo, Lab Ky Mo, Leon Oldstrong, Ray Panthaki, David Proud, Carol Salter, Jason Wingard. It's produced by Isabel Freer, Georgia Goggin, and John Jencks. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Verve Pics will release The Uncertain Kingdom in select UK cinemas + on VOD starting in April. For more, visit the official website or Facebook.