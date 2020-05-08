Official Trailer for Thriller 'Becky' Starring Kevin James & Lulu Wilson

"I'm not gonna let them get away with this." Quiver Distribution has debuted an official trailer for an action horror thriller titled Becky, the latest from filmmaking team Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion (of Cooties, Bushwick). A teenager's weekend at a lake house with her father takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts wreaks havoc on their lives. Lulu Wilson stars as the titular Becky, who has to fight back against the criminals and save her family. Kevin James also co-stars as one of the ruthless neo-Nazi thugs. The cast includes Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, and Ryan McDonald. This reminds me of Green Room, where some nasty thugs show up and ruin an otherwise nice day. But this also has a Home Alone vibe, with Becky setting up traps to kick their ass. Might be worth a watch after all. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion's Becky, direct from YouTube:

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house. Becky is co-directed by filmmakers Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion, both directors of the films Cooties and Bushwick previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Nick Morris, Lane Skye, and Ruckus Skye. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, and Russ Posternak. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Milott & Murnion's Becky in select theaters (drive-ins) + on VOD starting June 5th this summer. Curious?