Official Trailer for Thriller 'Nothing But the Blood' with Rachel Hudson

"What can wash away my sin?" Gravitas has released the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Nothing But the Blood, a creepy name for a "controversial church" horror. This hasn't hit any festivals, but it will be hitting VOD next month. Jessica is a small-town journalist sent to cover the grand opening of a controversial new church. As the ministry digs its roots into the town and its residents, Jessica's life begins to take an unexpected, and violent, turn that will shake her foundations to their very core. "Don't miss this thrilling, dramatic look inside violent religious indoctrination, set against the eerie, idyllic backdrop of rural Texas." Starring Rachel Hudson as Jessica, with Jordan O'Neal, Nick Triola, and Les Best. This looks like a chilling new entry in the church horror subgenre - them small town religious folks are nuts. Very nuts.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Tucker's Nothing But the Blood, from YouTube:

A small-town journalist is sent to cover the grand opening of a controversial church. As the ministry digs its roots into the town and its residents, her life takes an unexpected, violent turn that will shake her foundations to their very core. Nothing But the Blood is both written and directed by American filmmaker Daniel Tucker, his second feature film after making Ashes to Ashes previously, as well as a number of other short films. Produced by Daniel M. Armendariz, Joan Hudson, Paul Hudson, Rachel Hudson, and Rod Meek. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Tucker's Nothing But the Blood direct-to-VOD starting August 4th this summer. Visit the film's Facebook.