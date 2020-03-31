Official Trailer for 'To the Stars' Starring Kara Hayward & Liana Liberato

"I don't care if people like me." The first official trailer has debuted for a small town indie drama titled To the Stars, which initially premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It also won the Festival Director's Award at the Cinetopia Film Festival last year. Originally in B&W, now being shown in color, the film is a "coming-of-age tale, a story about finding power and comfort in one’s own skin" set in 1960s Oklahoma. Under small town scrutiny, a withdrawn farmer's daughter forges an intimate friendship with a worldly but reckless new girl. To the Stars co-stars Kara Hayward and Liana Liberato, along with Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman, Tony Hale, and Adelaide Clemens. Featuring cinematography by Andrew Reed (also of Land Ho!, Gemini). This picked up great reviews at Sundance and other fests, and seems like a worthy drama with some style and substance to offer. Not sure why they dropped B&W though.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martha Stephens' To the Stars, direct from IMDb's YouTube:

In a god-fearing small town in 1960s Oklahoma, bespectacled and reclusive teen Iris endures the booze-induced antics of her mother and daily doses of bullying from her classmates. She finds solace in Maggie, the charismatic and enigmatic new girl at school, who hones in on Iris's untapped potential and coaxes her out of her shell. When Maggie's mysterious past can no longer be suppressed, the tiny community is thrown into a state of panic, leaving Maggie to take potentially drastic measures and inciting Iris to stand up for her friend and herself. To the Stars is directed by American filmmaker Martha Stephens, director of the films Passenger Pigeons, Pilgrim Song, and Land Ho! previously. The script is by Shannon Bradley-Colleary. Produced by Gavin Dorman, Stacy Jorgensen, Kristin Mann, Erik Rommesmo. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. To the Stars will arrive in select theaters + on VOD sometime this year.