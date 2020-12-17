Official Trailer for Trashy Action Film 'Desert Strike' with Mike Tyson

"I'm not part of that plan anymore!" ITN Movies has released a new US trailer for an action movie titled Desert Strike, made by Egyptian filmmaker Raouf Abd El Aziz and first released in Egypt last year under the original title Pharaoh's War. This looks like absolute trash, and I guess that's the point - it seems like they just wanted to make a big, dumb Egyptian action film. An ex-military man with a mysterious past leads a group of Egyptian refugees through the desert and must protect them from a group of evil mercenaries. Desert Strike stars Mike Tyson and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, both of whom are laughably bad in this, and also features Mahmood Abdulmughni, Rubi, Amr Saad, and Ahmed Fahmy. This looks SO bad it's hard to even finish watching the trailer but luckily it's free to watch and will likely give you a good laugh.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Raouf Abd El Aziz's Desert Strike, direct from YouTube:

An ex-military man, Rick (Mike Tyson), with a mysterious past leads and protects a group of Egyptian refugees through bombarded cities in the desert land when a group of mercenaries, led by Frank, kidnap the refugees’ kids and an attractive young woman, Rama, while imprisoning Rick. With the help of Rama, Rick escapes the prison and battles the guards in an effort to save the kids. Desert Strike, also known as Pharaoh's War or Hamlet Pheroun, is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Raouf Abd El Aziz, making his feature directorial debut after working as a cinematographer previously. The screenplay is written by Karim Hassan Beshir. This originally opened in theaters first in Egypt last summer. ITN Movies will finally release Raouf Abd El Aziz's Desert Strike direct-to-VOD in the US starting in early 2021. Uh, is anyone interested?