Official Trailer for 'Truth is the Only Client' Doc About JFK's Murder

"You think you know the history…" But there's always more to the truth! Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary film titled Truth is the Only Client: The Official Investigation of the Murder of John F. Kennedy (that's the full title). The true, inside story of the investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy in November of 1963, told by the men who solved the murder, and the people whose lives were changed by it. This documentary explores what these men thought at the time of the investigation and what their views are today. It offers a thorough examination of the hard evidence of the case, updated with the beneﬁt of the passage of time. It is a unique view into the workings of history and, perhaps, one of the only remaining opportunities for people to judge for themselves the effectiveness and conclusions of The Warren Commission. This work may be the last chance to probe those individuals who conducted a long and exhaustive investigation. It's not a film about conspiracies, it's a film that attempts to put to bed conspiracies and focus solely on the truth - nothing but the cold, hard truth about JFK's murder.

A new documentary exploring the unvarnished facts of the Kennedy Assassination, as told by the Warren Commission investigators, credible experts, and by the ﬁrst person accounts of people close to the events of the day. Without relying on conjecture or speculation, this ﬁlm lays out the evidence discovered in the case, and in so doing dispels the myths & conspiracy theories that have perpetuated through the decades. It is the story of an actual investigation of a murder, performed by real people in Cold War America. This will show the staff investigators as they were, and are, rather than the caricatures that have been painted by some "researchers" of incompetent lawyers or compromised Commissioners under the thumb of a new President with nefarious motives. These were all honorable men, devoted to their government service, dedicated to ﬁnding the truth. Truth is the Only Client is co-directed by filmmakers Todd Kwait (Chasin' Gus' Ghost, Vagabondo!) & Rob Stegman, both directors of the doc films For the Love of the Music: The Club 47 Folk Revival, Tom Rush: No Regrets, and Pack Up Your Sorrows previously. Gravitas Ventures will release Truth is the Only Client direct-to-VOD starting on November 17th. Visit the film's official website.