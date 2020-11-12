Official Trailer for UK Soccer Doc 'The End of the Storm' About LFC

"The taste of defeat is bitter. The only thing we want to taste is victory." Altitude Films in the UK debuted an official trailer for a sports documentary titled The End of the Storm, the latest from acclaimed doc filmmaker James Erskine (of One Night in Turin, From the Ashes, Le Mans: 3D, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, and also this year's Billie). Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club (aka LFC), The End of the Storm is the gripping feature length inside story of the 2019/20 Premier League winning season. In a year when all sports came to a standstill due to the pandemic, fans of Liverpool Football Club finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years. The film's original soundtrack includes a new recording of the classic "You'll Never Walk Alone", sung by Lana Del Rey. Impressive they made an entire doc film so quickly about this year's Premier season, but that's how much people love soccer/football.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for James Erskine's doc The End of the Storm, from YouTube:

In a year when sport came to a standstill, fans of Liverpool Football Club finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years. Featuring intimate access to manager Jürgen Klopp and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, and interviews with first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker combined with passionate Liverpool fans from around the world, The End of the Storm celebrates of one of sport’s most historic triumphs. The End of the Storm is directed by acclaimed British sports filmmaker James Erskine, director of the docs One Night in Turin, From the Ashes, The Battle of the Sexes, Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist, Building Jerusalem, Le Mans: 3D, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, The Ice King, and Billie previously. This film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere before. Altitude Films will release Erskine's The End of the Storm direct-to-DVD / VOD in the UK only starting November 30th. More info on their website. Want to watch?