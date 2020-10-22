Official Trailer for 'Us Kids' Doc About the Next Generation of Activists

"Change is on the horizon!" Hopefully it is! An official trailer has debuted for the acclaimed documentary Us Kids, from award-winning doc filmmaker Kim A. Snyder (of Welcome to Shelbyville, Newtown). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and also just stopped by the Montclair Film Festival this fall. It will be available to watch in virtual cinemas starting at the end of October. The film is an inspiring, authentic profile of various young activists from all over America. The primary focus is on the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida who speak out against the national gun-violence epidemic after a mass shooting at their school kills 17 people in 2018. Us Kids chronicles the March For Our Lives movement from the point of view of Parkland students Emma González, David Hogg, Samantha Fuentes, and others that become a key part of the movement. It is a vitally important doc film showing how the next generation is already leading the way fighting for real change to make America safer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kim A. Snyder's documentary Us Kids, direct from YouTube:

An insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of a generation of youth leaders determined to take the reins and fight for justice at a most critical time in our nation's history. Sparked by the plague of gun violence ravaging their schools, Us Kids chronicles the March For Our Lives movement from the point of view of Emma González, David Hogg, Samantha Fuentes, and the expansive coalition of teenage activists involved over the course of several years as they pull off the largest youth protest in American history and set out across the country to build an inclusive and unprecedented youth movement that addresses racial justice, a growing public health crisis, and shocks a political system into change. Us Kids is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kim A. Snyder, director of the doc films I Remember Me, Welcome to Shelbyville, and Newtown previously. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Snyder's Us Kids doc will debut in "virtual cinemas" via Alamo Drafthouse starting on October 30th this month. It will also show in the Vote With Us Virtual Rally on October 23rd. For more info visit the film's official website.