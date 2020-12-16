Official Trailer for Volcano Disaster Movie 'Skyfire' with Jason Isaacs

"Nature doesn't love. Nor does it hate. It simple builds as it destroys." Screen Media Films has debuted an official US trailer for a volcano disaster action movie titled Skyfire, arriving on VOD in January after New Years. This is another of these epic Chinese movies that is made by a western filmmaker, even though it's made by and features a cast of mostly Chinese people. Tianhuo Island is as beautiful as a paradise. It almost makes people forget that it is located in the "Ring of Fire" the world-famous Pacific Rim volcanic belt. The volcano surprisingly erupts again, and it becomes a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the big mountain. Skyfire stars Jason Isaacs, Xueqi Wang, Hannah Quinlivan, Shayn Dou, Liang Shi, and Alice Rietveld. This looks a lot like Skyscraper, a very similar disaster plot setup with a white guy saving his family. But the volcano does look gnarly, I'll give it that much.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Simon West's Skyfire, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Tianhuo Island is a beautiful paradise. It almost makes people forget that it is located in the "Ring of Fire" the world-famous Pacific Rim volcanic belt. A young scientist (Hannah Quinlivan) invents a cutting-edge volcanic warning system and returns to the island where her mother tragically died, hoping that she can prevent future deaths. The island is now home to the world's only volcano theme park & resort, the brainchild of its reckless owner Jack (Jason Isaacs). Chaos soon erupts when the once dormant volcano starts to rumble. It's a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the mountain. Skyfire is directed by British filmmaker Simon West, director of many films including Con Air, The General's Daughter, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, When a Stranger Calls, The Mechanic, The Expendables 2, Stolen, Wild Card, Stratton, and Gun Shy previously. The screenplay is written by Wei Bu and Sidney King. This Chinese production originally opened in China last December one year ago. Screen Media will release West's Skyfire direct-to-VOD in the US on January 12th, 2021 this winter. Look good?