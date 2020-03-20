Official Trailer for Wacky Desert Adventure 'Gold Dust' from David Wall

"Whoever lost this money is gunna come looking for it." High Octane has unveiled an official trailer for a "rollicking western adventure for the whole family" called Gold Dust, the latest feature written & directed by (and starring) David Wall. Gold Dust is "a wild adventure of treasure and ghosts, mirages and orphans, shattered dreams and lost loves. It blends the stark deadly beauty of the desert with a villain so disarmingly dangerous he becomes terrifyingly elegant. Classical music. Thundering opera. Rattlesnakes and precious gems. Mansions and gold mines. Friendship and despair. Hope. Death. Love. Treasure beyond imagination always vanishes in the desert wind." The film features music from the band Cage The Elephant. And this stars David Wall, Darin Brooks, Chris Romano, Derek Severson, Garrett Marchbank, and David Wysocki. For an indie production, this actually looks pretty good. Might turn out to be a worthwhile watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Wall's Gold Dust, direct from High Octane's YouTube:

Somewhere along the border with Mexico, two lifelong friends - prospectors - use moth eaten maps and passed down legends in a lifelong search to find a ghost ship rumored to have been buried in the desert sand over millennia as the seafloor dried up. Nowadays, Mexican drug lords operate here, using a fleet of children in ultra light airplanes, flying in a new type of treasure - heroin - modern gold dust. These two friends must decide between pursuing their dreams of treasure, suddenly so close, and what they know is right. To save themselves, or risk their lives to save a young girl captive to the drug lord. Gold Dust is both written & directed by producer / filmmaker David Wall, the director of Joe & Joe and Mrs. Worthington's Party previously. It's produced by Richard J. Cook and David Wall. High Octane Pictures will release Wall's Gold Dust direct-to-VOD & DVD starting April 7th coming up next month. Anyone interested in watching?