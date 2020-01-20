Official Trailer for 'We Are The Dream: Kids of Oakland MLK Oratorical'

"We fight today, we fight tomorrow!" HBO has launched an official trailer for a documentary titled We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical, launching on HBO next month. This trailer is debuting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and arrives on HBO in February during Black History Month. Focusing on the Oakland Unified School District's MLK Oratorical Festival in California—one of many oratorical competitions that take place across the country—the film follows students from schools across the city in the months leading up to the 40th annual festival as they hone their speeches, hoping for a coveted spot in the finals. Through interviews with the contestants and scenes of rehearsals and performances, the film reveals the deep connection these students make between King's words and the world they live in. The doc is executive produced by Mahershala Ali, Amatus Karim Ali, Mimi Valdés, Julie Anderson. Take a look.

Official trailer for We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical, from YouTube:

Every year in Oakland, California, hundreds of pre-K through 12th grade students compete in the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, performing a mix of published and original poetry and speeches. This documentary chronicles the months leading up to the 40th annual festival, as schools across the city send their top-placing students to compete. It is a portrait of passionate young people raising their voices about issues they care about – social justice, immigration and more – and of a community that celebrates them. We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical is directed by American producer / filmmaker Amy Schatz, director of the feature film Goodnight Moon previously, as well as a few short films and other doc projects. Produced by Diane Koyler, executive produced by Mahershala Ali. HBO will debut We Are The Dream streaming exclusively on February 18th next month. For more details, visit HBO's official website.