Official Trailer for Will Gluck's Sequel 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'

"Join them! Frolic!" Sony Pictures has released the full-length official trailer for the live-action CG hybrid sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the follow-up to Sony's Peter Rabbit movie from 2018. Director Will Gluck returns, along with James Corden as the voice of the pesky Peter Rabbit. Old tricks. New mischief! In this sequel, Peter leaves the old garden to head to the city, finding himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him and bring him home, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. The full cast includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, with Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley as Cotton-Tail. Maybe kids will enjoy it, but this still looks as boring and forgettable as the first movie. It's worth skipping.

Here's the full-length trailer for Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Gluck's Peter Rabbit 2 here, to see the original reveal again.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by American filmmaker Will Gluck, of the films Fired Up!, Easy A, Friends with Benefits, Annie, and the first Peter Rabbit previously. The screenplay is by Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh. Based on the characters and tales of "Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. Sony Pictures will release Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in theaters everywhere on April 3rd, 2020, around Easter this year.