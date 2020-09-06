Official Trailer for 'Yellow Rose' About a Filipina Country Music Singer

"I won't go quietly into the night…!" Sony Pictures has released an official trailer for a country music singer movie titled Yellow Rose, made by Filipino-American filmmaker Diane Paragas. This originally premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Austin and Hawaii Film Festivals last year. Yellow Rose (a nice title nod to Wild Rose perhaps? …and/or about country music, of course) is the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. The film stars Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada in her feature film debut, along with Lea Salonga, Princess Punzalan, Dale Watson, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Liam Booth. No surprise, this looks like an exquisite and affecting film about the power of (country) music. Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Diane Paragas' Yellow Rose, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Rose, an undocumented 17 year old Filipina, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom suddenly gets picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new realty, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky tonk world of Austin, Texas. Yellow Rose is directed by Filipino-American filmmaker Diane Paragas, making her first feature after the documentary Brooklyn Boheme previously, as well as numerous shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Diane Paragas, Annie Howell and Celena Cipriaso; based on a story by Paragas and Andy Bienen. Produced by Paragas, Cecilia R. Mejia, Rey Cuerdo and Orian Williams. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival last year, and also screened at a few other festivals. Sony will release Paragas' Yellow Rose in theaters starting on October 9th this fall. Who wants to watch?