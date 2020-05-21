First Trailer for 'You Don't Nomi' Doc About 'Showgirls' Cult Following

"Sexuality is part of our life, and we should not be afraid of it." RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled You Don't Nomi, a cine-essay doc about the film Showgirls. When Paul Verhoeven's follow-up to Basic Instinct, the strip club drama Showgirls opened in 1995, it bombed big time and ended the Hollywood career of quite a few people. You Don't Nomi traces the film's redemptive journey from notorious flop to cult classic, and maybe even masterpiece. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and will be available to watch on VOD this summer. Showgirls has become somewhat of a cult classic over the years, but not everyone loves it, and there's still plenty of divisive takes on it. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Jeffrey McHale's doc You Don't Nomi, direct from YouTube:

Paul Verhoeven's Showgirls (1995) was met by critics and audiences alike with near universal derision. You Don't Nomi traces the film's redemptive journey from notorious flop to cult classic, and maybe even masterpiece. You Don't Nomi is directed by filmmaker Jeffrey McHale, making his directorial debut with this after working as an editor previously. It's produced by Ariana Garfinkel, Jeffrey McHale, and Suzanne Zionts. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, Oldenburg and London Film Festivals, Fantastic Fest, and the Sitges Film Festival last year. RLJE Films will release McHale's You Don't Nomi doc direct-to-VOD starting June 9th this summer. Who's in?